Croatian Media Report One Fatality, Many Injuries, Significant Damage From Earthquake

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The 6.3 magnitude earthquake that rocked Croatia earlier on Tuesday has resulted in injuries and one fatality; some districts in the country's capital of Zagreb remain without electricity; and the roof of a hospital collapsed in the city of Sisak, local media reported.

While the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Petrinja city in Croatia's center, people across the country and even in neighboring states felt the shocks.

According to Croatian media outlets, the earthquake left a child killed in Petrinja.

There are also informal reports about injuries, as some people were forced to jump off roofs.

The roof of a hospital collapsed in Sisak, and the city administration building was also damaged.

Many districts across Zagreb remain without electricity. There are disruption of telephone connection. The interior ministry keeps calling on locals to let emergency vehicles pass freely. The Croatian Foreign Ministry's building was damaged, along with some other buildings in the historic center of the capital.