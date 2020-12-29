UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Media Report One Fatality, Many Injuries, Significant Damage From Earthquake

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Croatian Media Report One Fatality, Many Injuries, Significant Damage From Earthquake

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The 6.3 magnitude earthquake that rocked Croatia earlier on Tuesday has resulted in injuries and one fatality; some districts in the country's capital of Zagreb remain without electricity; and the roof of a hospital collapsed in the city of Sisak, local media reported.

While the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Petrinja city in Croatia's center, people across the country and even in neighboring states felt the shocks.

According to Croatian media outlets, the earthquake left a child killed in Petrinja.

There are also informal reports about injuries, as some people were forced to jump off roofs.

The roof of a hospital collapsed in Sisak, and the city administration building was also damaged.

Many districts across Zagreb remain without electricity. There are disruption of telephone connection. The interior ministry keeps calling on locals to let emergency vehicles pass freely. The Croatian Foreign Ministry's building was damaged, along with some other buildings in the historic center of the capital.

Related Topics

Earthquake Interior Ministry Electricity Vehicles Zagreb Croatia Media

Recent Stories

President says govt is trying to uplift living sta ..

4 minutes ago

‘Can’t resign until Nawaz Sharif’s return fr ..

35 minutes ago

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia eyes intensifying COVID-19 vac ..

36 minutes ago

36 minutes ago

Maulana Sherani declares JUI- Pakistan separate fr ..

54 minutes ago

Tahir Qureshi's demise loss for conservation movem ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.