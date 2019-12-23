UrduPoint.com
Croatian Opposition Candidate Milanovic Keeps Slim Lead With 70% Of Ballots Counted

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Zoran Milanovic, the leader of Croatia's Socialist Democratic Party, has kept a slim lead over the sitting president in the Sunday race after 70.5 percent of ballots were counted, according to the State Electoral Commission.

The 53-year-old former prime minister is on 30.23 percent of the vote, followed by incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on 27.38 percent. Entrepreneur Miroslav Skoro is on 23.62 percent, according to the latest figures.

The remaining eight candidates are polling far behind. If no candidate secures over a half of the vote two front-runners will go into a second round.

