Croatian Opposition Candidate Milanovic Leads In Presidential Vote - Exit Poll

Sun 22nd December 2019 | 11:40 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Zoran Milanovic, the leader of the Socialist Democratic Party in Croatia, is ahead of his challenges in the presidential vote, an exit poll out Sunday has revealed.

The 53-year-old former prime minister is poised to win 29.

58 percent of the vote, according to a poll by the national television.

Milanovic is trailed by sitting President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic with 26.38 percent and independent candidate Miroslav Skoro with 24.1 percent.

The remaining eight candidates won a combined 6 percent of the vote. If no candidate secures over 50 percent of the vote the election will go into a second round.

