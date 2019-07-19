BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The Croatian parliament approved on Friday several new ministers proposed by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in a move to reshuffle the cabinet just over a year before his government's term in office expires, local media reported.

On Wednesday, Plenkovic proposed six new ministers to the posts of public administration, state assets management, agriculture, foreign and European affairs, labour and pensions, welfare policy, regional development and European Union funds. The prime minister said that the reshuffle was necessary because the public opinion of his cabinet had fallen recently and the move was meant to restore the country's investment grade.

According to the Croation state-run Radiotelevision broadcaster, the new ministers were supported by 82 out of the 151 members of parliament.

As part of the reshuffle, the Croatian parliament approved two new deputy prime ministers ” Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic and Finance Minister Zdravko Maric.

On Monday, former Croatian State Assets Minister Goran Maric resigned over corruption allegation in property dealings. The week before that, Croatia's Public Administration Minister Lovro Kuscevic resigned from his post following allegations that he had embezzled public funds during his term as municipal mayor.