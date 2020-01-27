Croatian pilot dies in military chopper crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Croatian military helicopter crashed Monday off the country's Adriatic coast, killing the pilot and leaving a second crew member missing, the defence ministry said

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A Croatian military helicopter crashed Monday off the country's Adriatic coast, killing the pilot and leaving a second crew member missing, the defence ministry said.

The US-made Kiowa Warrior OH-58D helicopter was on a training flight, and an intensive search and rescue operation for the missing crew member was underway, it added.

The reasons for the crash, which occurred off the central coast in the Zlarin channel, were not immediately known.

The chopper was one of 16 armed reconnaissance helicopters donated to Croatia by the US in 2016.