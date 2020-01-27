UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Pilot Dies In Military Chopper Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:02 PM

Croatian pilot dies in military chopper crash

A Croatian military helicopter crashed Monday off the country's Adriatic coast, killing the pilot and leaving a second crew member missing, the defence ministry said

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A Croatian military helicopter crashed Monday off the country's Adriatic coast, killing the pilot and leaving a second crew member missing, the defence ministry said.

The US-made Kiowa Warrior OH-58D helicopter was on a training flight, and an intensive search and rescue operation for the missing crew member was underway, it added.

The reasons for the crash, which occurred off the central coast in the Zlarin channel, were not immediately known.

The chopper was one of 16 armed reconnaissance helicopters donated to Croatia by the US in 2016.

Related Topics

Central Coast Croatia 2016

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

2 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

3 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

4 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

4 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

4 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.