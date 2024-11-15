Croatian PM Fires Health Minister Suspected Of Graft
Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Friday sacked health minister Vili Beros after his arrest in a corruption probe, as EU prosecutors announced an investigation into Beros and seven officials.
Croatia has long struggled to contain rampant corruption and the health sector has been infamous for bribes paid regularly to doctors and officials.
"This morning, former minister Vili Beros and two other individuals were arrested as part of an operation conducted" by anti-corruption officials, Plenkovic told a press conference shortly after announcing the minister had been fired.
"As prime Minister, I am personally appalled by the idea that anyone in the healthcare system would use their position either for personal enrichment or to favour someone else within the healthcare system."
The announcement came as the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Zagreb said it had launched a probe into eight people, including Beros and the directors of two hospitals in the capital.
The EPPO accused the suspects of involvement in a scheme to secure "undue financial gains" and said "several relevant stakeholders", including Beros, were alleged to have accepted bribes.
"All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the competent Croatian courts," it stressed.
Earlier on Friday, Croatian daily Jutarnji List reported that Beros had been taken into custody following a raid on his home.
The paper said the arrest was connected to an ongoing probe into a scheme involving the procurement of medical equipment.
Croatia's bureau for the fight against organised crime and corruption said authorities were making arrests and gathering evidence in Zagreb and the southern town of Skradin.
The arrests concerned "several people, one of whom is a high-ranking government official, who are reasonably suspected of having committed corrupt criminal acts", it said.
Since taking power in 2016, several ministers from the prime minister's conservative HDZ party have stepped down amid graft allegations.
