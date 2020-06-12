UrduPoint.com
Croatian Police Deny Rubbing Ketchup, Mayonnaise On Migrants Heads At Border With Bosnia

Croatia's Interior Ministry has dismissed Amnesty International's accusations that its police officers at the border with Bosnia brutally bet a group of migrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan and poured ketchup and mayonnaise on them

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) Croatia's Interior Ministry has dismissed Amnesty International's accusations that its police officers at the border with Bosnia brutally bet a group of migrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan and poured ketchup and mayonnaise on them.

Amnesty International reported on Thursday what it says is "fresh evidence of police abuse and torture of migrants" by Croatian police at the border with Bosnia. According to the human rights watchdog, the group of migrants was first brutally beaten with "metal sticks, batons and pistol grips" and then "tortured by officers who mocked their injuries." The officers, in particular, purportedly "rubbed ketchup, mayonnaise and sugar that they found in one of the backpacks on migrants' bleeding heads and hair and their trousers."

In a press release, issued the same day, the Croatian ministry rebuffed the allegations, saying that "unsubstantiated" allegations of abuse of migrants have become an "established practice.

"

"We reject the idea that Croatian police officers are capable of something like that or have a motive for it. We recall that in the previous version, the police officers were accused of spray-painting the heads of migrants with crosses. Crosses allegedly had a symbolic meaning in the month of Ramadan, but the symbolism of ketchup, mayonnaise and sugar is unknown to us," the ministry said.

Croatian police assert that the campaign to defame their employees is an attempt to "distract attention from clashes between migrants in neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina," which have reportedly led to the deaths of several people in late May.

