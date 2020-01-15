Croatian Presidency Over EU Council Should Strengthen Migration Policies - IOM

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Croatia should promote a more comprehensive approach to migration governance during its presidency over the Council of the European Union, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The European Union's six-month rotating chairmanship officially passed from Finland to Croatia on January 1.

"The Croatian presidency should recognize that the European Union can only strengthen its role as a global actor by further developing the capacity and instruments to meet migration challenges and seize opportunities in ways that consider the interests and needs of both, the EU and partner countries," the statement said.

The IOM suggested that the Croatian presidency should call on EU member states to prioritize accessible legal pathways for migrant workers' admission to the bloc.

Croatia should also advance the discussion on reforms for the Common European Asylum System and an agreement on the Regulation for a Union Resettlement and Humanitarian Admission Framework, the statement said.

In addition, Croatia should support investing in the improved collection, analysis and dissemination of migration data, the statement said.

The statement also noted that during its tenure, Croatia will lead a discussion on a new European pact on migration and asylum, a new EU-Africa policy, the Multiannual Financial Framework and the new Green Deal.

Zagreb, therefore, will need to facilitate member states' debates on these issues and promote progress on strategic internal and external migration policies, the statement added.