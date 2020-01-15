UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Presidency Over EU Council Should Strengthen Migration Policies - IOM

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:36 PM

Croatian Presidency Over EU Council Should Strengthen Migration Policies - IOM

Croatia should promote a more comprehensive approach to migration governance during its presidency over the Council of the European Union, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Croatia should promote a more comprehensive approach to migration governance during its presidency over the Council of the European Union, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The European Union's six-month rotating chairmanship officially passed from Finland to Croatia on January 1.

"The Croatian presidency should recognize that the European Union can only strengthen its role as a global actor by further developing the capacity and instruments to meet migration challenges and seize opportunities in ways that consider the interests and needs of both, the EU and partner countries," the statement said.

The IOM suggested that the Croatian presidency should call on EU member states to prioritize accessible legal pathways for migrant workers' admission to the bloc.

Croatia should also advance the discussion on reforms for the Common European Asylum System and an agreement on the Regulation for a Union Resettlement and Humanitarian Admission Framework, the statement said.

In addition, Croatia should support investing in the improved collection, analysis and dissemination of migration data, the statement said.

The statement also noted that during its tenure, Croatia will lead a discussion on a new European pact on migration and asylum, a new EU-Africa policy, the Multiannual Financial Framework and the new Green Deal.

Zagreb, therefore, will need to facilitate member states' debates on these issues and promote progress on strategic internal and external migration policies, the statement added.

Related Topics

European Union Progress Lead Finland Croatia January From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Undermined Afghan Mission by Backing Warlords, ..

9 minutes ago

UN Chief to Attend Berlin Conference on Libyan Set ..

10 minutes ago

Trump Says Will Visit China in Not Too Distant Fut ..

10 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply from NAB, others on ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese envoy vows to nullify enemy's propaganda a ..

10 minutes ago

US House Panel to Probe How State Dept. Handled Se ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.