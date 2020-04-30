Croatian Presidency Pressures EU to Boost Introduction of 5G, 6G Networks - Reports

Croatia, which currently presides over the Council of the European Union, has been pushing the European Commission to revise the action plan for the implementation of 5G and 6G mobile telecommunications in order to boost connectivity throughout the bloc, according to a document of the Croatian Presidency, seen by Euractiv

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Croatia, which currently presides over the Council of the European Union, has been pushing the European Commission to revise the action plan for the implementation of 5G and 6G mobile telecommunications in order to boost connectivity throughout the bloc, according to a document of the Croatian Presidency, seen by Euractiv.

The move comes amid numerous delays in the implementation of 5G technology across the European Union.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need for fast and ubiquitous connectivity, but that in many European regions this is not yet put in place ... [The Croatian Presidency] calls on the Commission to put forward a revised Action Plan for 5G and 6G ... These steps should set the right framework to enable operators and service providers all stakeholders to invest in the most advanced 5G network and service solutions, in line with competition law principles, and to incentivise European companies to start developing and building technology capacities in 6G," the document read, as cited by Euractiv.

According to the Croatian Presidency, Europe needs to achieve connectivity, considering that the pandemic has exposed some patchy coverage areas in the region.

The document calls on EU member states to consider revisions by May 5.

As an advanced wireless technology, 5G enables the real-time exchange of information at speeds of over 10 gigabits a second, which is 30 times faster than the current 4g networks. The new technology is the next step in internet connectivity speed and, as experts believe, has the potential to transform various aspects of modern life.