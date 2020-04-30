UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Presidency Pressures EU To Boost Introduction Of 5G, 6G Networks - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Croatian Presidency Pressures EU to Boost Introduction of 5G, 6G Networks - Reports

Croatia, which currently presides over the Council of the European Union, has been pushing the European Commission to revise the action plan for the implementation of 5G and 6G mobile telecommunications in order to boost connectivity throughout the bloc, according to a document of the Croatian Presidency, seen by Euractiv

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Croatia, which currently presides over the Council of the European Union, has been pushing the European Commission to revise the action plan for the implementation of 5G and 6G mobile telecommunications in order to boost connectivity throughout the bloc, according to a document of the Croatian Presidency, seen by Euractiv.

The move comes amid numerous delays in the implementation of 5G technology across the European Union.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the need for fast and ubiquitous connectivity, but that in many European regions this is not yet put in place ... [The Croatian Presidency] calls on the Commission to put forward a revised Action Plan for 5G and 6G ... These steps should set the right framework to enable operators and service providers all stakeholders to invest in the most advanced 5G network and service solutions, in line with competition law principles, and to incentivise European companies to start developing and building technology capacities in 6G," the document read, as cited by Euractiv.

According to the Croatian Presidency, Europe needs to achieve connectivity, considering that the pandemic has exposed some patchy coverage areas in the region.

The document calls on EU member states to consider revisions by May 5.

As an advanced wireless technology, 5G enables the real-time exchange of information at speeds of over 10 gigabits a second, which is 30 times faster than the current 4g networks. The new technology is the next step in internet connectivity speed and, as experts believe, has the potential to transform various aspects of modern life.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Exchange Europe Mobile European Union Croatia 4G 5G May National University All

Recent Stories

Govt desires to transfer provincial resources at t ..

4 minutes ago

Glencore to slash investments as pandemic shutters ..

4 minutes ago

Iran virus death toll surges past 6,000

4 minutes ago

Virus hammers plunging world economy but South Kor ..

3 minutes ago

PTI local leader Ms Safia Baloch urges philanthrop ..

3 minutes ago

Sun, sand and social distancing: Spain seeks touri ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.