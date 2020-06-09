Croatian President Milanovic to Attend Moscow Victory Parade on June 24 - Embassy

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has accepted an invitation to attend the June 24 military parade in Moscow to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, the Russian Embassy in Croatia said on Tuesday

"According to information received by the Russian Embassy, the president of Croatia Zoran Milanovic intends to accept the invitation and participate in the events in Moscow," the embassy said in a Tweet.

The parade was originally scheduled to take place on May 9 but was postponed on the order of President Vladimir Putin due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Since the parade was rescheduled, leaders of multiple countries, including Serbia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, and Kazakhstan have accepted invitations to attend the events. Additionally, troops from a range of nations will participate in the military parade.