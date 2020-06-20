Croatian President to Meet With Putin While Visiting Moscow for Victory Parade - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Croatian President Zoran Milanovic will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin while on his visit to Moscow for the parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, rescheduled for June 24, media reported, citing sources in the presidential administration.

On June 9, the Russian Embassy in Croatia said that Milanovic accepted Moscow's invitation to take part in the parade.

According to N1 broadcaster, the agenda of the Putin-Milanovic meeting is being agreed.

The Victory Day military parade usually takes place in Russia every year on May 9. However, the 2020 event was postponed due to the pandemic.