Croatian Prime Minister Says Earthquake In Zagreb Most Powerful In Past 140 Years

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Croatian Prime Minister Says Earthquake in Zagreb Most Powerful in Past 140 Years

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) An earthquake that hit Croatia's capital of Zagreb on Sunday became the strongest in the past 140 years, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake was registered at 05:43 GMT on Sunday. The tremor's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles), seven kilometers north of the capital. Later, at least two other tremors were recorded. Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey said that the magnitude of the earthquake stood at 5.

4.

"The magnitude of the earthquake was about 5.5, according to the Richter grading scale, which means it was the strongest in the last 140 years," Plenkovic said, adding that the country's army and emergency services began to eliminate the consequences.

According to local media, the disaster caused visible material damage to buildings in the center of the city, including the top of Zagreb's Cathedral. There was also an electricity outage in some residential areas following the earthquake.

