Croatian Prime Minister Says Quake Made Center Of Hardest-Hit Town Unlivable

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 08:24 PM

The center of Petrinja, a Croatian town southeast of the capital, was rendered uninhabitable by a magnitude 6.3 quake that rocked the country on Tuesday, its prime minister said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The center of Petrinja, a Croatian town southeast of the capital, was rendered uninhabitable by a magnitude 6.3 quake that rocked the country on Tuesday, its prime minister said.

"Most of Petrinja's center, according to preliminary estimates, is in the 'red zone,' meaning it is not livable," Andrej Plenkovic told reporters.

The earthquake struck the central European country at around noon, collapsing buildings and killing a girl. Twenty other people were injured. A search-and-rescue operation is underway.

The prime minister said the tremor was felt across Croatia. Neighboring countries also reported the jolts.

Hundreds of people left homeless in Petrinja will be sheltered in barracks, with another hundred to move into a hotel, Plenkovic said. He promised that no one will be left out in the cold.

