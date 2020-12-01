UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Prime Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Cabinet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 05:00 AM

Croatian Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Cabinet

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) A repeated COVID-19 test of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was positive, the country's cabinet said.

The Croatian prime minister went into self-isolation for 10 days on Saturday after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

At the same time, the first test of the head of government was negative.

"In accordance with recommendations of epidemiologists, Andrej Plenkovic was re-tested for the presence of COVID-19, the result was positive. Currently, he feels good, continues to carry out his activities and duties from home, and also follow the instructions of doctors and epidemiologists," the Croatian cabinet said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Wife Same From Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with &quot;Bes ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

5 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

5 hours ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.