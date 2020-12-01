Croatian Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Cabinet

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) A repeated COVID-19 test of Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic was positive, the country's cabinet said.

The Croatian prime minister went into self-isolation for 10 days on Saturday after his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

At the same time, the first test of the head of government was negative.

"In accordance with recommendations of epidemiologists, Andrej Plenkovic was re-tested for the presence of COVID-19, the result was positive. Currently, he feels good, continues to carry out his activities and duties from home, and also follow the instructions of doctors and epidemiologists," the Croatian cabinet said on Twitter.