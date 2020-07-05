(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is leading the parliamentary elections with an outlook of securing 61 seats in the legislature, according to an exit poll by the Ipsos research lab.

The right-centrist HDZ is followed by the center-left Restart coalition led by the Social-Democratic Party with projected 44 mandates and the rightist Homeland Movement of businessman Miroslav Skoro with 16 mandates.

As of 4.30 p.m. (14:30 GMT), the voter turnout was just above 34 percent.