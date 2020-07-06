UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatian Prime Minister's Party Leading General Vote With Projected 71 Mandates - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:50 AM

Croatian Prime Minister's Party Leading General Vote With Projected 71 Mandates - Gov't

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is leading the parliamentary elections with an outlook of securing 71 seats in the 151-seat legislature as of 22.9 percent of ballots counted, the State Electoral Commission said on Sunday.

The right-centrist HDZ is followed by the center-left Restart coalition led by the Social-Democratic Party with projected 45 mandates and the rightist Homeland Movement of businessman Miroslav Skoro with 16 mandates.

The threshold vote was also reached by the centrist Most party of former parliament speaker Bozo Petrov, the Green-Left coalition of We Can!, the liberal Pametno party and the Croatian People's Party, according to the electoral commission's update.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote Sunday

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Terminals improves global connectivity w ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler hails new government structure

2 hours ago

President approves new structure of UAE Government

2 hours ago

First scheduled Wizz Air flight lands at Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 41,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

ADEK launches campaign to engage students and pare ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.