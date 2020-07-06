BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic is leading the parliamentary elections with an outlook of securing 71 seats in the 151-seat legislature as of 22.9 percent of ballots counted, the State Electoral Commission said on Sunday.

The right-centrist HDZ is followed by the center-left Restart coalition led by the Social-Democratic Party with projected 45 mandates and the rightist Homeland Movement of businessman Miroslav Skoro with 16 mandates.

The threshold vote was also reached by the centrist Most party of former parliament speaker Bozo Petrov, the Green-Left coalition of We Can!, the liberal Pametno party and the Croatian People's Party, according to the electoral commission's update.