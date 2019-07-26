UrduPoint.com
Croatian Soldier Killed In Kabul Attack Returns Home

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:33 PM

Zagreb, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The body of a Croatian soldier killed in a Taliban-claimed suicide car bomb attack in Kabul landed back in his native country on Friday, media reported.

Josip Briski, 27, was a member of a Croatian contingent deployed in Afghanistan as part of a US-led mission.

He was killed on Wednesday when a suicide attacker hit his convoy, injuring two other Croatian soldiers, Croatia's Defence Minister Damir Krsticevic said.

A US Air Force plane brought Briski's coffin draped in the red, whiteand blue Croatian flag to Zagreb airport where it received military honours,Croatia's Hina news agency reported.

