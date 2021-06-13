UrduPoint.com
Croatia's Biggest Fountain Lighted With Colors Of Russian Flag

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The biggest fountain in Croatia located in the downtown of capital Zagreb was lighted for the first time with the Russian flag colors on Russia Day, the Russian embassy to Croatia told Sputnik.

"This occurs for the first time; there had just been no possibility before. Four embassies had been honored with having their national flags on the fountain before the Russian one," the embassy's representative said.

Zagreb is a sister city of Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The city's authorities supported the initiative of lightning the fountain. On Saturday evening, Russian citizens and their compatriots with Croatia's citizenship gathered near the fountain.

Russia Day is one of the country's youngest and most important holidays. It is celebrated since 1992 to commemorate the events of June 12, 1990, when the First Congress of People's Deputies of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialistic Republic, a part of the Soviet Union then, adopted the Declaration of RSFSR State Sovereignty.

