UrduPoint.com

Croatia's Population Drops Nearly 10 Percent In A Decade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Croatia's population drops nearly 10 percent in a decade

Croatia's population has shrunk by nearly 10 percent in the last decade due to an exodus fuelled by a flagging economy, the latest census showed Friday

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Croatia's population has shrunk by nearly 10 percent in the last decade due to an exodus fuelled by a flagging economy, the latest census showed Friday.

The European Union member is home to just 3.8 million people against 4.2 million a decade ago, Croatia's statistics bureau said.

"It's an unbelievable disaster for Croatia," demographer Stjepan Sterc told broadcaster N1 television.

Croatia's rural central and eastern parts -- already hard-hit by the 1990s independence war -- suffered the largest drops.

The country has been beset by mass migration for years thanks to a largely static economy and lack of opportunity for young people.

A new wave of migration abroad was also spurred by the country's ascension to the EU in 2013.

More than 250,000 Croatians have left since it joined the bloc, with many seeking a better life in Germany, Austria or Ireland, official figures showed.

Related Topics

European Union Germany Young Ascension Independence Ireland Austria Croatia TV Million

Recent Stories

Russia says dismantles REvil hacker group at US re ..

Russia says dismantles REvil hacker group at US request

8 minutes ago
 CIA Oversees Training Program for Ukrainian Parami ..

CIA Oversees Training Program for Ukrainian Paramilitaries - Reports

9 minutes ago
 Norwegian Gov't to Provide Non-Mandatory Vaccinati ..

Norwegian Gov't to Provide Non-Mandatory Vaccination to Children Aged 5-11

9 minutes ago
 First phase of AIOU admission from Jan15

First phase of AIOU admission from Jan15

11 minutes ago
 Two killed, 10 injured in Kuwait refinery fire

Two killed, 10 injured in Kuwait refinery fire

11 minutes ago
 Visiting African delegation to open Kenyan market ..

Visiting African delegation to open Kenyan market for Pakistani kinnow, mango; P ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.