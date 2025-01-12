Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Croatians were casting ballots Sunday in a presidential runoff where the populist incumbent Zoran Milanovic appears set to win a second term, in what would be a blow to the scandal-hit governing party.

Milanovic entered the contest with surging momentum against Dragan Primorac, who is supported by the centre-right HDZ party that governs Croatia.

While the role of the president is largely ceremonial in Croatia, a landslide win by Milanovic would be the latest setbacks for the HDZ and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic -- Milanovic's political arch-rival -- after a high-profile corruption scandal in November.

The outspoken presidential incumbent, backed by the left-wing opposition, won more than 49 percent of the vote in the contest's first round two weeks ago -- narrowly missing an outright victory.

Primorac garnered less than 20 percent of the ballots, making it unlikely that he will make up ground in the runoff.

The vote comes as the European Union member nation of 3.8 million people struggles with the highest inflation rate in the eurozone, endemic corruption and a labour shortage.

At 1530 GMT, or two and a half hours before voting was to end, turnout was nearly 35 percent, the electoral commission said -- slightly lower than at that time in the first round.