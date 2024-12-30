Croatia's President Faces Conservative Rival In Election Run-off
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic will face conservative rival Dragan Primorac in an election run-off in two weeks' time after the incumbent narrowly missed out on an outright victory on Sunday, official results showed.
The results came after an exit poll, released immediately after the polling stations closed, showed that Milanovic, backed by the opposition left-wing Social Democrats, had scooped more than 50 percent of the first round vote and would thus avoid the January 12 run-off.
Milanovic won 49.11 percent of the first round vote and Primorac, backed by the ruling conservative HDZ party, took 19.
37 percent, according to results released by the state electoral commission from nearly all of the polling stations.
Such a strong lead for Milanovic, whom surveys labelled a favourite ahead of the vote, raises serious concerns for Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's HDZ.
The election comes as the European Union and NATO member country of 3.8 million people struggles with biting inflation, widespread corruption and a labour shortage.
Among the eight contenders, centre-right MP Marija Selak Raspudic and green-left MP Ivana Kekin followed the two main rivals, the exit poll showed. They each won around nine percent of the vote.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Luzon, Philippines
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Korea's industrial output falls for 3rd month in November
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 December 2024
ADNEC Group announces collaboration with Tawazun Council as strategic partner fo ..
GCC Secretary-General reaffirms Gulf states’ support for stability in Lebanon
UAE sends three aid convoys to Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3
Global refugee numbers surpass 122 million: UNHCR
117th Open Auction for Number Plates generates over AED81 Million
UAE Aviation Sector: Global awards, ambitious investments bolster leadership
Thirty martyrs in Gaza within 24 hours
More Stories From World
-
Croatia's president faces conservative rival in election run-off2 minutes ago
-
Croatia's president faces conservative rival in election run-off2 minutes ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 10012 minutes ago
-
Leeds top Championship, Rooney's agony deepens22 minutes ago
-
Chad votes in general election after three years of army rule32 minutes ago
-
Two dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed as big waves hit coast52 minutes ago
-
Flags fly at half-mast as S. Korea probes its worst plane crash2 hours ago
-
Haliburton shines as Pacers avenge blowout loss to Celtics2 hours ago
-
Key moments in the life of Jimmy Carter2 hours ago
-
S. Korea investigators seek arrest warrant for President Yoon over martial law2 hours ago
-
What we know about the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea2 hours ago
-
Jimmy Carter's life 'measured not by words, but by his deeds': Biden2 hours ago