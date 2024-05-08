Croatia's ruling conservatives have reached a deal with a right-wing party to form a new coalition government following last month's vote, officials said on Wednesday

The alliance between pro-European Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) and the nationalist right-wing Homeland Movement (DP) has ended weeks of scrambling since April's elections to find a workable coalition.

Plenkovic's HDZ and a centre-left coalition led by the Social Democrats (SDP) were the top two finishers in April's election, and both had been in intense negotiations with various parties since then to try to secure a parliamentary majority.

Spokesman Marko Milic said that the HDZ -- the main governing party since independence in 1991 -- and the DP have now "reached an agreement on the formation of a new parliamentary majority and the structure of a new government".

The DP later confirmed the agreement.

In the April 17 parliamentary election, no party won an outright majority in the 151-seat assembly.

The HDZ won 61 seats while the DP secured 14.

The new government will be led by Plenkovic, who has held the office in the Balkan nation since 2016.

The 54-year-old is expected to secure a majority with the support of some of eight other MPs representing minorities.

However, that will not include the SDSS the main ethnic Serb party after the DP, known for its nationalist and anti-migrant rhetoric, insisted on them being barred from the coalition.

The SDSS was traditionally Plenkovic's ally, and even had a vice prime minister from its ranks.

Although the SDSS will not be represented in the coalition, Plenkovic insisted that his position towards the Serb minority would remain the same.

"As far as Croatia's direction and inclusiveness is concerned, that will not change," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"I'm here. We have made huge steps forwards regarding reconciliation and dialogue, especially with the Serb minority."

Relations with ethnic Serbs remain sensitive since the Croatian war of independence in the 1990s against Belgrade-backed rebel Serbs.

The DP claims that although it has a "problem with the SDSS, this does not include a problem with the Serb minority".

- Bitter campaign -

Under the Croatian system, the president Names a prime minister-designate, backed by a majority of MPs, who is then voted on by the full parliament.

"We agreed on a partnership... (with) me as a prime minister-designate for the third term at the helm of the Croatian government. We agreed that three portfolios belong to the Homeland Movement," Plenkovic said.

The newly elected parliament's inaugural session must be held by May 19.

The April vote was held after a bitter campaign between the country's longtime political foes -- Plenkovic and left-wing populist President Zoran Milanovic.

Milanovic, who topped popularity surveys, made the shock announcement in March that he would challenge Plenkovic.

However, Croatia's top court last month barred Milanovic from heading the new government.

The elections were held as the European Union nation of 3.8 million people struggles with challenges including corruption, a labour shortage, the highest inflation rate in the eurozone, and undocumented migration.