Crocodile Attacks Snorkeller Off Australian Island

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:13 PM

Crocodile attacks snorkeller off Australian island

A crocodile bit a man on the head and neck as he was snorkelling off an island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Brisbane, Australia, Sept 24 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A crocodile bit a man on the head and neck as he was snorkelling off an island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The 33-year-old was flown to hospital after Wednesday's attack by what is believed to be a two-metre (six-foot) saltwater crocodile near the Lizard Island resort, a Queensland state official said in a statement.

Wildlife officers will travel to Lizard Island to attempt to locate and remove the crocodile, the official said.

More Stories From World

