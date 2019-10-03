Crocodile Dies After Being Run Over Near Moscow - Police
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 01:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) A crocodile was killed by a truck in a village near Moscow on Wednesday, a regional police department told Sputnik.
"A truck ran over a crocodile in the village of Tarasovskoye ... The animal died," a police spokesperson said.
Police did not say why the reptile had been out in the street on a chilly autumn day and whether it had an owner. Crocodiles are not indigenous to the Moscow region.