Crop Production In Philippines Dips By 3.1 Pct In Q3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The volume of agricultural production in the third quarter of 2023 reached 16.57 million metric tons, a year-on-year decline of 3.1 percent, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Tuesday.

The agency attributed the annual decline in crop production volume to the yearly decreases in sugarcane, coconut, rubber, cup lump, and cassava production.

The PSA also reported a 2.1 percent year-on-year growth in fisheries production volume, which posted 1.01 million metric tons during the third quarter.

The production of seaweed, big-eyed scad, round scad, yellowfin tuna, and Indian mackerel drove the annual increase in fisheries production volume during the period.

