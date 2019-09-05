UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crop Yields Are Up As Syria Recovers From Devastating War, UN Report

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:37 PM

Crop yields are up as Syria recovers from devastating war, UN report

A new UN report on Thursday shows that while improved security and rainfall in farming areas of war-ravaged Syria have boosted the country's harvests, higher prices mean that many citizens are still struggling to feed their families

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A new UN report on Thursday shows that while improved security and rainfall in farming areas of war-ravaged Syria have boosted the country's harvests, higher prices mean that many citizens are still struggling to feed their families.

The Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) report, produced jointly by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), reveals that while wheat production is estimated to be 2.2 million metric tonnes, compared with last year's 29-year low of 1.2 million, it is still far below the pre-war average (2002-2011) of 4.1 million tonnes.

An estimated two million tonne barley harvest this year is more than five times that of 2018, and more than 150 per cent higher than the average levels produced prior to the outbreak of hostilities.

However, over the past 12 to 14 months, food prices have been gradually rising as a result of increased domestic fuel prices, and a continuous depreciation of the Syrian Currency on the informal exchange market.

"Despite the good rains, farmers in rural areas are still facing many challenges, including a lack of access to seeds and fertilizers, high transport costs, the presence of unexploded ordnance in some of their fields, and limited marketing opportunities," Mike Robson, FAO Representative in Syria, said, while asserting that unless there is increased support for agricultural livelihoods, "the reliance on food assistance will remain".

Moreover, localized hostilities, new and protracted displacements, increased numbers of recent returnees and the sustained erosion of community resilience, has continued to erode food security.

"After nine years of crisis, the people of Syria, including those returning to their villages, continue to face great challenges," Corinne Fleischer, WFP Country Director in Syria, said.

"Many struggle to feed and educate their children".

Around 6.5 million Syrians are estimated to be in need of food and livelihood provisions, and an additional 2.5 million are at risk of food insecurity and require strengthened resilience support.

Lack of employment and increased prices limit households' purchasing power, causing families to consume less expensive food, cut the number of daily meals or withdraw children from school in order to work, the report stated.

And although bountiful rainfall saw increased fruit and vegetable production, the report states that some of the produce simply spoiled, because high fuel prices, localized insecurity and a lack of refrigerator trucks, hampered access to urban markets.

The report also noted evidence that more frequent and intense field fires this year were started maliciously, particularly in areas where fighting is continuing.

Beekeeping, which used to be a prolific traditional industry in the country, has suffered during the crisis and concerns prevail about bee mortality resulting from the misuse of pesticides, and a lack of marketing channels for honey and bee products to provide viable livelihoods.

FAO said it is working to increase agricultural production and restore or create livelihoods as well as to rehabilitate agricultural infrastructure and support services. So far in 2019, the agency has reached 31,000 farming families (186,000 people) across Syria.

WFP meanwhile, said it is providing food assistance to more than four million food-insecure people every month across the country, including conflict-affected areas such as Idlib and Hama provinces.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Exchange Agriculture Idlib 2018 2019 Market From Wheat Industry Million Rains Employment

Recent Stories

Putin’s Special Representative inaugurates Sharj ..

55 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed thanks Khalifa bin Zayed for spon ..

1 hour ago

Report by the Group of Eminent International and R ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister emphasizes world community to press ..

3 minutes ago

Police reforms to be introduced in Punjab soon: Us ..

3 minutes ago

Agriculture main engine of economic growth: Dr Haf ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.