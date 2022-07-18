MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Russia believes that the cross-border mechanism of assistance to Syria should be shut down as it violates Syria's sovereignty, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"We believe that the cross-border mechanism is a temporary and emergency measure that should be shut down, as it violates international humanitarian law and, most importantly, the sovereignty of Syria," Ushakov told a briefing.

The Kremlin aide also said that the fact that Russia supported a resolution of the United Nations Security Council on extending the mechanism for six months was a compromise.

"Next time our position will be expressed more categorically," Ushakov added.