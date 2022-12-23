Cross-Channel migrants in UK decry Rwanda deportation plan

If the UK government has its way, the tens of thousands of migrants arriving on England's southeastern shores each year, after crossing the Channel in small boats, will face swift deportation to Rwanda.

Although the controversial plan is on hold amid legal challenges, some of those who have completed the perilous journey said they are spooked by the prospect.

"It's really terrifying," Abdulhakim, a 24-year-old Ethiopian who arrived in April, told AFP outside a London hotel where he has since been staying.

"In April, we used to talk about it," he added, noting all the migrants in the discussions were "terrified" by the stalled policy which would be "devastating" for them.

"Rwanda is not a safe place -- there was a genocide there!"The UK government insists such views of the eastern African country, which saw a genocide in 1994 by Rwandan Hutu extremist groups against the Tutsi population, are outdated.