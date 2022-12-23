UrduPoint.com

Cross-Channel Migrants In UK Decry Rwanda Deportation Plan

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Cross-Channel migrants in UK decry Rwanda deportation plan

If the UK government has its way, the tens of thousands of migrants arriving on England's southeastern shores each year, after crossing the Channel in small boats, will face swift deportation to Rwanda.

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :If the UK government has its way, the tens of thousands of migrants arriving on England's southeastern shores each year, after crossing the Channel in small boats, will face swift deportation to Rwanda.

Although the controversial plan is on hold amid legal challenges, some of those who have completed the perilous journey said they are spooked by the prospect.

"It's really terrifying," Abdulhakim, a 24-year-old Ethiopian who arrived in April, told AFP outside a London hotel where he has since been staying.

"In April, we used to talk about it," he added, noting all the migrants in the discussions were "terrified" by the stalled policy which would be "devastating" for them.

"Rwanda is not a safe place -- there was a genocide there!"The UK government insists such views of the eastern African country, which saw a genocide in 1994 by Rwandan Hutu extremist groups against the Tutsi population, are outdated.

Related Topics

Hotel London United Kingdom Rwanda April All Government

Recent Stories

Burkina orders UN coordinator to leave

Burkina orders UN coordinator to leave

26 seconds ago
 Sufi Opera Singer Saira Peter enthralls audience

Sufi Opera Singer Saira Peter enthralls audience

27 seconds ago
 Sir Syed University wins Sindh football champion t ..

Sir Syed University wins Sindh football champion trophy

30 seconds ago
 Canada Condemns DPRK's Alleged Arms Deliveries to ..

Canada Condemns DPRK's Alleged Arms Deliveries to Russia's Wagner Group - Joly

33 seconds ago
 Spanish Police Arrest One of FBI's 10 Most Wanted ..

Spanish Police Arrest One of FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives in Madrid

19 minutes ago
 Biden Concerned by Some NDAA Provisions, Including ..

Biden Concerned by Some NDAA Provisions, Including Ban on Funding Gitmo Detainee ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.