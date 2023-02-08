Cross-Line Access Available for States to Send Aid to Syria After Earthquake - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Cross-line access is available for countries wishing to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria after the devastating earthquake and the Syrian government is ready to assist them, Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bassam Sabbagh said on Tuesday.

"The cross-line is available and the Syrian government is ready to help support any countries who want to provide shelters, food supplies, medications," Sabbagh said during a press briefing. "We can help , we can support, we can work with (them)."

Sabbagh pointed out that the Aleppo airport is already receiving humanitarian assistance and the crossing point is about 40km from the airport.

The ambassador reiterated that it is possible to provide much-needed assistance and the Syrian government is committed to efficiently helping deliver the provided aid.

On Monday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the world body finds it more efficient to deliver aid to Syrians through the cross-border mechanism via Turkey rather than the cross-line option, which coordinates deliveries from within the country.

The United Nations will try to provide as much aid as possible through whatever way it finds available, Dujarric added.

In January, the UN Security Council unanimously extended a resolution on cross-border aid to Syria until July 10. The document allows UN aid deliveries via the Bab al-Hawa crossing on the Syrian border with Turkey. Nevertheless, Russia believes aid to Syria should be provided through cross-line deliveries, which are facilitated by Damascus and the Syrian authorities.

Early on Monday, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, causing significant material damage and casualties.