Cross-Strait compatriots to jointly honor common ancestor

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Compatriots across the Taiwan Strait will attend events honoring China's legendary ancestor Huangdi, or the Yellow Emperor, on the mainland during the upcoming Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said the commemorative ceremonies and related cultural activities will be held in Shaanxi and Henan provinces.

The Yellow Emperor is recognized as the cultural ancestor of the Chinese nation, with his mausoleum serving as a spiritual symbol of Chinese civilization, according to Chen.

He emphasized that the joint ceremonies by compatriots across the Taiwan Strait boast a long tradition, which plays a significant role in preserving Chinese cultural heritage and strengthening Taiwan compatriots' sense of national identity, belonging and pride.