Crowd Crush In Southern London Injures 10 People, With 4 In Critical Condition - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Crowd Crush in Southern London Injures 10 People, With 4 in Critical Condition - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Ten people have been injured in a crowd crush at a concert in southern London, with four of them hospitalized in critical condition, London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday.

"Officers, London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London Fire Brigade attended and found a number of people with injuries believed to have been caused by crushing.

Eight people were taken by ambulance to hospital, four of whom remain in a critical condition. LAS treated two other less seriously injured people at the scene," the police said in a statement.

It added that the police had received calls on Thursday evening from one of the biggest concert venues in London, O2 academy Brixton, where a concert by Nigerian singer Asake was to take place after a crowd was trying to break in.

