UrduPoint.com

Crowd Crush Outside Iraqi Soccer Stadium Kills 1, Injures Nearly 60 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Crowd Crush Outside Iraqi Soccer Stadium Kills 1, Injures Nearly 60 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) One person died and nearly 60 were injured on Thursday as a result of a crowd crush outside an international stadium in Iraq's Basrah city, Iraqi broadcaster Al Sumaria reported, citing a source in the local security service.

The incident took place a few hours before the start of the Gulf Cup football tournament final, the report said.

The final Gulf Cup football match between the teams of Iraq and Oman is scheduled to take place in Basrah on Thursday night. Numerous Iraqi fans began gathering outside the stadium from early in the morning.

More Stories From World

