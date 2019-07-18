UrduPoint.com
Crowdfunding Initiative Raises Over $396,000 For Kyoto Anime Studio After Arson Attack

The US-based Sentai Filmworks animation distributor has collected more than $396,000 in crowdfunding donations in a matter of several hours to support the Japanese Kyoto Animation Co, which had suffered a deadly arson attack on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The US-based Sentai Filmworks animation distributor has collected more than $396,000 in crowdfunding donations in a matter of several hours to support the Japanese Kyoto Animation Co, which had suffered a deadly arson attack on Thursday.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at the Japanese Kyoto Animation studio, also known as KyoAni. At least 70 people could have been trapped in the burning building. According to the latest reports, a total of 33 people died and tens others were either injured or missing.

"Help us help our friends at Kyoto Animation by donating (if you can) or sharing," Sentai Filmworks posted on Twitter, adding a link to the crowdfunding page, which has already raised $396,260.

The fire reportedly started at around 10:35 a.m. local time (01:35 GMT) at the three-story KyoAni headquarters in Kyoto after a man poured what later appeared to be gasoline around the building. The 41-year-old suspect reportedly confessed to the arson. His motive and name remain unknown.

Eyewitnesses claim that they heard him scream "Die!" as he poured liquid around the building, which was followed by several bangs.

About 30 firefighter brigades have been dispatched to the scene.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the attack.

