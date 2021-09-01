Crowds of Afghans took to the streets in the city of Kandahar waving the white flag of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) and chanting slogans welcoming the end of the United States military presence in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reports on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Crowds of Afghans took to the streets in the city of Kandahar waving the white flag of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) and chanting slogans welcoming the end of the United States military presence in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reports on Tuesday.

Kandahar and the eponymous province have traditionally been the movement's stronghold and the birthplace of many of its leaders.

Many Taliban militants are participating in the "celebrations" that "the occupation is over." One of them, Jabbar, said that now Afghans should live in "fraternity."

Similar festivities were reported in the southeastern provincial capital of Khost.

One of the residents, Mohammad Shah, told Sputnik by phone that "hundreds of people" have gathered to triumph over the end of the US military mission in Afghanistan. In Khost, demonstrators waved white Taliban flags along with the traditional Afghan tricolor, which the radical group opposes.

Former Finance Minister Omar Zakhilwal said on Twitter that "the Taliban won this fair & square." But peace is yet to be established, the ex-official added.

The US completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan late on Monday, putting an end to the twenty-year mission.