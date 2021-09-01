UrduPoint.com

Crowds Celebrate End Of US Military Era In Afghanistan's Kandahar

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:33 AM

Crowds Celebrate End of US Military Era in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Crowds of Afghans took to the streets in the city of Kandahar waving the white flag of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) and chanting slogans welcoming the end of the United States military presence in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reports on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Crowds of Afghans took to the streets in the city of Kandahar waving the white flag of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) and chanting slogans welcoming the end of the United States military presence in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reports on Tuesday.

Kandahar and the eponymous province have traditionally been the movement's stronghold and the birthplace of many of its leaders.

Many Taliban militants are participating in the "celebrations" that "the occupation is over." One of them, Jabbar, said that now Afghans should live in "fraternity."

Similar festivities were reported in the southeastern provincial capital of Khost.

One of the residents, Mohammad Shah, told Sputnik by phone that "hundreds of people" have gathered to triumph over the end of the US military mission in Afghanistan. In Khost, demonstrators waved white Taliban flags along with the traditional Afghan tricolor, which the radical group opposes.

Former Finance Minister Omar Zakhilwal said on Twitter that "the Taliban won this fair & square." But peace is yet to be established, the ex-official added.

The US completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan late on Monday, putting an end to the twenty-year mission.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Russia Twitter Kandahar United States From

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

58 minutes ago
 Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's ..

Modi Discusses Situation in Afghanistan With EU's Michel - New Delhi

20 minutes ago
 Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's b ..

Minister praises artwork highlighting Pakistan's beauty

20 minutes ago
 Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Par ..

Taliban Escorted Americans to Kabul Airport as Part of Secret Plan With US - Rep ..

20 minutes ago
 UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Governm ..

UN Chief Expects Taliban to Form Inclusive Government - Spokesman

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi A ..

Pakistan condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia's airport: FO

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.