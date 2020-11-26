BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Crowds have already begun gathering outside Argentina's presidential palace hours before the farewell ceremony to football icon Diego Maradona is set to begin, Sputnik's correspondent reports from the scene.

About one million people are expected to gather in the capital city of Buenos Aires to pay respects to the footballing legend, who died a day prior at the age of 60.

The presidential administration had announced a day prior that the farewell ceremony would begin at 06:00 AM (09:00 GMT) and will be open to all citizens. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez had announced three days of nationwide mourning at the news of Maradona's passing.

Already at 03:00 AM local time, hundreds can be seen gathered outside the presidential Casa Rosada, which already has a black ribbon draped over it. Fans chant songs and ignite fireworks in what is a boisterous gathering. One participant told Sputnik that the atmosphere is in keeping with Maradona's spirit.

"This is our way of saying thank you. Yes, from the side it might not look [solemn], but we want to demonstrate how grateful we are for what he did for our football," Miguel, a fan of Maradona's boyhood club Boca Juniors, told Sputnik.

Buenos Aires police and Casa Rosada security are at the scene but are not intercepting the gathering.