UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crowds Gather In Argentina's Capital Hours Before Maradona Farewell Ceremony To Kickoff

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Crowds Gather in Argentina's Capital Hours Before Maradona Farewell Ceremony to Kickoff

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Crowds have already begun gathering outside Argentina's presidential palace hours before the farewell ceremony to football icon Diego Maradona is set to begin, Sputnik's correspondent reports from the scene.

About one million people are expected to gather in the capital city of Buenos Aires to pay respects to the footballing legend, who died a day prior at the age of 60.

The presidential administration had announced a day prior that the farewell ceremony would begin at 06:00 AM (09:00 GMT) and will be open to all citizens. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez had announced three days of nationwide mourning at the news of Maradona's passing.

Already at 03:00 AM local time, hundreds can be seen gathered outside the presidential Casa Rosada, which already has a black ribbon draped over it. Fans chant songs and ignite fireworks in what is a boisterous gathering. One participant told Sputnik that the atmosphere is in keeping with Maradona's spirit.

"This is our way of saying thank you. Yes, from the side it might not look [solemn], but we want to demonstrate how grateful we are for what he did for our football," Miguel, a fan of Maradona's boyhood club Boca Juniors, told Sputnik.

Buenos Aires police and Casa Rosada security are at the scene but are not intercepting the gathering.

Related Topics

Football Police Died Buenos Aires Argentina All From Million

Recent Stories

Former Naval Chief Admiral Fasih Bokhari Laid To R ..

15 minutes ago

India records 44,489 new coronavirus cases

46 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.