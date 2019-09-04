UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crowds Gather Outside UK Parliament, Cheer For Lawmakers' Vote Against Johnson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 08:31 AM

Crowds Gather Outside UK Parliament, Cheer for Lawmakers' Vote Against Johnson

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Crowds cheered outside the UK Parliament in central London as lawmakers voted in favor of seizing the parliamentary agenda in an effort to block a no-deal Brexit, signaling a major defeat for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On Tuesday night, UK lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to take control of Wednesday's parliamentary agenda, which means that they will now attempt to block a no-deal Brexit. The voting results revealed that 21 members of Johnson's Conservative Party voted against him, following which they were expelled from the party.

Glyn Secker, Secretary of Jewish Voice for Labour, expressed optimism about the vote outcome, saying a no-deal Brexit would surely lead to greater unemployment in the country.

"I think it's really good, a very good result. Like millions of others around the country we saw this as an obscene power grab by Johnson who was trying to force through a no deal Brexit which would be appalling for people and for the country," Secker told Sputnik.

Peter Benson, a pro-Remain activist from Ireland, also supported the results, although he said that the UK government needed new blood, as both Johnson and the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, were unsuited to run the country in this critical time. 

"I feel encouraged [by the result]. ... I am encouraged that we're going to be seeing a new breed of politics in the UK. Frankly we need Boris Johnson gone and we need Jeremy Corbyn gone. There are some very, very talented people in the Labour Party but they are not on the front bench," the activist said.

Following his defeat, Johnson said he would call snap elections if the no-deal Brexit option would be blocked by lawmakers on Wednesday.

Liz Wheatley, Branch Secretary of the Camden branch of UNISON, one of the United Kingdom's largest unions, said she looked forward to snap elections and hoped Corbyn would be elected to lead the new government.

"We'd love to see a general election, definitely, so I'd like to see one and obviously like to see the Tories lose. I'd like to see a Labour government under Jeremy Corbyn, it wouldn't solve everything but it would be a great start," Wheatley said.

Mick Brooks, the Political Secretary of the Labour Representation Committee, expressed anger over the political crisis his country descended into over Brexit.

"I'm very angry, I'm angry at the fact that it seems like Parliamentary democracy counts for nothing. I accept that a majority of people voted to leave, but nobody suggested three years ago that we leave without a deal. ... We're in the middle of a political and constitutional crisis. Nobody knows what's going to happen tomorrow. So it's all posed on a knife-edge," Brooks said.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in 2016 but the withdrawal was delayed several times. After former Prime Minister Theresa May failed to come up with an acceptable plan to leave the bloc by March 29 of this year, the deadline was moved to October 31.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Parliament Democracy Vote European Union London Brooks Lead Ireland United Kingdom Brexit March May October 2016 Jew All From Government Blood Million Election 2018 Opposition Labour Love

Recent Stories

Drone launched by Iranian-backed Houthi militia to ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Liberian FM

9 hours ago

Russia to Provide Evidence to UN Probe on Idlib At ..

9 hours ago

UAE athletes shine in finals of Abu Dhabi Showdown ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish counterpart review lat ..

9 hours ago

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces participation i ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.