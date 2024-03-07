Crowds Of Navalny Mourners Show Dissent Alive In Putin's Russia
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Even in death, Alexei Navalny has defied the Kremlin as tens of thousands of Russians queued to mourn the opposition leader, puncturing a Kremlin narrative of overwhelming support for President Vladimir Putin.
Observers say that since Friday tens of thousands of mourners have flocked to the southeastern Moscow neighbourhood of Maryino to visit the grave of the Russian opposition leader, who authorities say died suddenly in an Arctic prison on February 16. His team says the 47-year-old politician was murdered.
Grieving supporters have brought heaps of flowers, candles, and hand-written notes, turning Navalny's final resting place into an anti-Kremlin shrine as Putin prepares for re-election in a stage-managed poll on March 15-17.
Since invading Ukraine the Kremlin has insisted that an overwhelming majority of Russians support Putin and the war against Ukraine.
But the long lines of Navalny's supporters have shown that Russia's long tradition of dissent against ruling authoritarian systems -- dating back to Tsarist and Soviet times -- remains intact.
Navalny's funeral turned into a striking display of dissent, with some supporters crying out chants such as: "Putin is a murderer" and "Ukrainians are good people."
"It took a lot of courage to go pay tribute to Alexei Navalny," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, in Russian.
Recent Stories
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan
‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..
Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package
Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
More Stories From World
-
5.7-magnitude quake hits off Coast of Costa Rica3 seconds ago
-
New York Police holds Pakistani heritage month; Masood Khan says it reflects growing US-Pak ties5 seconds ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closes 1.27 pct lower11 seconds ago
-
Mediators struggle as Gaza war enters sixth month10 minutes ago
-
Yadav takes five as England collapse to 194-8 against India60 minutes ago
-
Oscar-nominated Korean diaspora film follows 'lives we leave behind'1 hour ago
-
China will be global 'force for peace': foreign minister2 hours ago
-
'Rust' armorer found guilty over deadly on-set shooting2 hours ago
-
UN Security Council meeting raises alarm on 'critical' Haiti situation2 hours ago
-
Mongolia's foreign trade up 11.5 pct in first two months3 hours ago
-
Singapore to hold more sports events with 165 mln investment3 hours ago
-
New Zealand in efforts to fast track consenting of major projects3 hours ago