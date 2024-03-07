Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Even in death, Alexei Navalny has defied the Kremlin as tens of thousands of Russians queued to mourn the opposition leader, puncturing a Kremlin narrative of overwhelming support for President Vladimir Putin.

Observers say that since Friday tens of thousands of mourners have flocked to the southeastern Moscow neighbourhood of Maryino to visit the grave of the Russian opposition leader, who authorities say died suddenly in an Arctic prison on February 16. His team says the 47-year-old politician was murdered.

Grieving supporters have brought heaps of flowers, candles, and hand-written notes, turning Navalny's final resting place into an anti-Kremlin shrine as Putin prepares for re-election in a stage-managed poll on March 15-17.

Since invading Ukraine the Kremlin has insisted that an overwhelming majority of Russians support Putin and the war against Ukraine.

But the long lines of Navalny's supporters have shown that Russia's long tradition of dissent against ruling authoritarian systems -- dating back to Tsarist and Soviet times -- remains intact.

Navalny's funeral turned into a striking display of dissent, with some supporters crying out chants such as: "Putin is a murderer" and "Ukrainians are good people."

"It took a lot of courage to go pay tribute to Alexei Navalny," French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, in Russian.