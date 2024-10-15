Crown Jewel, WWE RAW Tickets On Sale
Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Chairman of the board of Directors Advisor Turki Alalshikh in collaboration with WWE, announced that tickets for professional wrestling's Crown Jewel and WWE RAW are now available. Both events will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, and tickets can be purchased through the Webook app, the ticketing platform for Riyadh Season events.
Crown Jewel will make history this year with the first-ever annual matchup between WWE champions and world champions in both the men's and women's divisions. WWE Champions will compete to become the first-ever Crown Jewel Champion, who will receive a title belt made with 50 carats of diamonds, representing the very best in professional wrestling.
For the first time in Saudi Arabia, a WWE RAW episode will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on Sunday, November 3, and broadcast worldwide on Monday, November 4.
