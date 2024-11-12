- Home
Crown Prince Inaugurates Arab-Islamic Summit Addressing Palestinian Crisis, Regional Stability
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 02:01 AM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Deputizing for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Monday inaugurated the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit in Riyadh.
The summit, convened to address the ongoing crisis in Palestine and escalating tensions in the region, witnessed attendance from Arab and Islamic leaders, and representatives from regional and international organizations.
The event began with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, setting a solemn tone as leaders gathered to address critical issues affecting the Muslim world. The Crown Prince and other leaders posed for a group photo, symbolizing unity and shared commitment ahead of the discussions.
In his opening address, the Crown Prince, representing King Salman, expressed the Kingdom’s stance on the situation in Palestine, Lebanon, and broader regional stability. He emphasized Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of the escalating violence and Israel’s actions against Palestinians, denouncing ‘genocide’ impacting more than 150,000 individuals, including women and children.
"The Kingdom reaffirms its condemnation and utter rejection of the genocide perpetrated by Israel against the Palestinian people," the Crown Prince stated, condemning Israel’s actions, including violations of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and impediments to humanitarian aid on Palestinian territories.
He further criticized Israeli military operations in Lebanon, underscoring Saudi Arabia’s support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and stability.
The Crown Prince urged the international community to take decisive action to halt these aggressions, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace and security. He also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in partnering with the European Union and Norway to establish the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, inviting additional countries to join the initiative.
"Our countries have jointly condemned Israeli aggression and affirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause," he said, reiterating the commitment to establishing an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The summit, chaired by the Crown Prince, mobilized support for Palestinian rights, advocated for United Nations recognition of Palestinian statehood, and reinforced efforts for a peaceful resolution.
Saudi ministers participating in the summit included Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of State and Cabinet Member Prince Turki bin Mohammed, sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud, National Guard Minister Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and National Security Advisor Dr Musaed Al-Aiban.
