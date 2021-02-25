UrduPoint.com
Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Successfully Undergoes Surgery For Appendicitis

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:57 PM

Crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman successfully undergoes surgery for appendicitis

Saudi Press Agency has reported that the 35-year old prince has walked out of  King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh with entourage and got into the front passenger seat of a car.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman successfully undergone surgery for appendicitis, the local media reported on Thursday.

The Crown’s successful laparoscopic surgery was conducted on Wednesday morning for appendicitis at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.

Saudi Press Agency reported that the 35-year old prince walked out of the hospital with an entourage and got into the front passenger seat of a car.

Fundamental transformation took place after he resumed charge as Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. He launched cracked down on critics including the prominent clerics, activists and royal family members.

AFP reported that King Mohammad Bin Salman faced a storm of condemnation over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October 2018.

It reported that a US intelligence report which is yet to be released was believed to have concluded that Prince Mohammed was behind the killing.

The global news agency said that the White House said that US President Joe Biden would speak with King Salman and not with the crown prince when he would make his first telephone call to Saudi Arabia.

The US President is expect to speak soon, it claimed.

