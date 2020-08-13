UrduPoint.com
Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Expected To Meet With Israeli Prime Minister Next Week - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Expected to Meet With Israeli Prime Minister Next Week - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The UAE and Israel are preparing a meeting between the Crown Prince of the capital emirate of Abu Dhabi, the de facto ruler of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week, Al Jazeera broadcaster said on Thursday, citing its sources.

According to the broadcaster, it is expected that at this meeting, the two leaders will sign an agreement on the establishment of a full range of relations between the two countries, which will mean the official recognition of Israel by the third country in the Arab world after Egypt and Jordan.

