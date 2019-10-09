Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Executive Council launches Ajman Paycoinciding with Gitex Technology 2019

H.H. Sheikh Ahmad Al Nuaimi: Ajman Pay is a significant leap in improving the efficiency of services, Multiple payment channels and options to suit the lifestyle of various customer segments

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th October, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Executive Council, has launched Ajman Pay, a smart digital payment portal that is designed to keep up with the latest technologies in the areas of payment and government revenue control securely andspeedily. Ajman Pay, developed in conformity with international standards,aims to provide multiple payment channels and options that will enable customers to pay government fees in Ajman with ease. The launch happened in His Highness’ office in the Rulers Court.

H.H. also launched Ajman Pay’s e-wallet, the first e-wallet linked with UAE Pass, that provides flexibility and precision through one window wherein customers can always pay and review all their transactions with governmental departments in the Emirate of Ajman.

This launch is aligned with Ajman’s Strategy 2021 that focuses on building a happy society that will contribute to building a green economy backed by a distinguished government in harmony with the UAE Vision 2021, National Agenda and Spirit of the Union. Conceptualised and developed to supportresidents towards adopting a digital economy, Ajman Pay offers flexibility and convenience to meet the lifestyle needs of various customer segments. Ajman Pay’s digital services also encourages customers to adopt paperless transactions, that will further contribute to building a sustainable economy and assuring customers’ satisfaction towards the services provided.

H.H. Ahmed Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of H.H. Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs and Chairman of Ajman Department of Finance, said: “The launch of Ajman Pay is an important step towards transforming the efficiency of the services provided to the corporate and retail customers. This will also help to review all thefinancial transactions taking place across government entities in the Emirate of Ajman using the latest international technology."

“As for governmental departments, Ajman Pay provides a unified, flexible payment system that meets all needs when it comes to the control of transactions. It also offers them comprehensive financial and statistical reports that will help them in decision-making, as well as ensuring a speedy dispensing of services, guaranteeing customer happiness.

” H.H. Sheikh Ahmed Al Nuaimi added.

Discussing its additional benefits, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed further added: “The launch of Ajman Pay is the result of the efforts and cooperation of the Department of Finance and all government institutions in Ajman; therefore, we wish to thank them for this strategic project. In order to grasp a modern technology structure that suits their requirements and future aspirations, we consider these government institutions as a genuine partner that play a key role in achieving the objectives of Ajman Pay.”

Ajman Pay will offer a variety of payment options including Ajman Pay Card, Ajman Pay e-Wallet, Global e-wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Bay, Credit Cards, Debit and Prepaid Cards, Direct Debit from Bank Account, Checks, Cash Payment, Service Centers, Self Service Kiosks and SMS.

Moreover, Ajman Pay has benefits that will consolidate its position as the preferred payment portal for individuals and companies in the Emirate of Ajman. It provides convenience, security and precision, installment payments of government fees, and multiple channels and payment options that suit the lifestyle needs of various customer sections.

Delineating the digital payment portal’s role in the long term plan of the government of Ajman,Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman Department of Finance, said: “The launch of Ajman Pay comes in line with the digital transformation plan developed by the Government of Ajman for the years 2017-2022, which aims to convert all government services to digital, contributing to sustainable economic growth."

“Ajman Pay is made to encourage people towards adopting digital economy as it has 0 percent fee whenever an online payment is made. It is also aligned with its goal of a paperless economy, wherein consumers receive an online receipt after every transaction.” He added.

Marwan Al Ali concluded: “At this stage, Ajman Pay allows customers to pay government fees in 7 departments including Department of Finance, Department of Economic Development, Tourism DevelopmentDepartment, Municipality and Planning Department, Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation and Ajman Police. The aim is to include all other Government institutions of Ajman in the near future.