Crown Prince of Bahrain to Make First Visit to Israel - Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Bahraini Prime Minister and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa agreed to visit Israel in response to an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who on Tuesday made his first official visit to Bahrain since establishing relations with the Arab country, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said.

"The crown prince has accepted the invitation to visit Israel," the minister said at a press conference broadcast by Bahrain's national television.

According to him, Bennett's visit to Bahrain is a new milestone in relations between the two countries, and at the talks in Manama they discussed "Iran's nuclear program and the problem of terrorism in the region" among other topics.

"The kingdom agreed to strengthen relations with Israel in the social, economic and security spheres," Al Zayani said.