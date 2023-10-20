Crown Prince of Kuwait arrives in Riyadh to participate in GCC-ASEAN summit

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh today to participate in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Riyadh Summit.

At King Khalid International Airport, he was received by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi, Saudi Ambassador to Kuwait Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Kuwaiti Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and other officials.