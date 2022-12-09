UrduPoint.com

Crown Prince Of Kuwait Emphasizes The Necessity Of GCC Countries Bridges Of Collaboration

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Crown Prince of Kuwait emphasizes the necessity of GCC countries bridges of collaboration

Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, emphasized the importance of the GCC countries building bridges of cooperation with the brotherly and friendly countries and influential international unions in order to benefit from the capabilities and experiences of those countries in a way that enhances our development capabilities, preserves our homelands and peoples, and protects them from regional tensions and unrest.

This came during the 43rd session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which is being held today in Riyadh, where Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah stated that the convening of this meeting in light of these conditions is a matter that requires additional efforts to strengthen the work march.

"The convening of the GCC ministerial summits and committees is a message of determination to continue and enhance the work of this march, reaffirming that the presence of this body is a constant necessity," he explained.

He added that the march of joint GCC action is full of great achievements that have elevated this entity to the ranks of the most successful and effective regional unions, allowing it to meet many aspirations of the people of the GCC countries to achieve Gulf citizenship and strategic and economic benefits for the GCC countries.

