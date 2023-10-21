Open Menu

Crown Prince Receives Call From French President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received a telephone call today from the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

HRH the Crown Prince stressed the importance of exerting all possible efforts to reduce escalation and prevent the expansion of violence and avoid its dangerous repercussions on the security and stability of the region and the world.

HRH the Crown Prince underlined the Kingdom’s rejection of targeting civilians, calling for halting the military operations against civilians and infrastructur

