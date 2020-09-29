UrduPoint.com
Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Becomes New Kuwaiti Emir - Government

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:23 PM

Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been appointed as the new Emir of Kuwait after the death of Emir Sabah IV, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Khalid Al-Saleh said on Tuesday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been appointed as the new Emir of Kuwait after the death of Emir Sabah IV, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Khalid Al-Saleh said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ali Al Jarrah Al Sabah, the minister responsible for the emir's affairs, said that the 91-year-old Emir of Kuwait, Kuwaiti emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died in the United States where he was receiving medical treatment.

"The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Emir of the State of Kuwait in accordance with Article 4 of the Constitution, while the work of official departments has been suspended for three days, and mourning in the country has been declared for 40 days," the state minister said.

