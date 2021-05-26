UrduPoint.com
Crucial Point Is That Putin, Biden Will Exchange Views On Various Issues - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:04 PM

The Kremlin believes that the crucial point of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is that the leaders of the countries will have an opportunity to exchange views on various issues, including stability and arms control, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

Putin and Biden plan to hold a meeting in Geneva on June 16.

"It is important that eventually, the presidents will have the opportunity to exchange views and compare their positions on issues that are of interest to the two countries, and also, which is very important, on issues that are of interest to the whole world. I mean the issues of stability and arms control," Peskov told reporters.

