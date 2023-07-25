Crucial That Supply Channels of Ukrainian Grain Not Used for Military Purposes - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) It is important to prevent use of delivery channels of Ukrainian grain for military purposes, and Russia will continue countering it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"It is very important for us that different supply channels are not used by the Kiev regime for military purposes, in order to carry out terrorist attacks on our territory, and so on. We will continue countering this," Peskov told reporters.