Crude slips as investor fears of Mideast regional war ease

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Oil prices fell Monday as traders hoped a region-wide conflict could still be avoided as Israel said its forces killed dozens of Hamas militants in clashes in Gaza.

Equities were mixed ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, with traders fearing it will likely keep interest rates elevated for an extended period as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Crude pared Friday's almost three percent gains as Israel's military continued air and ground operations in Gaza.

Observers said investors had taken some of the pressure off prices since the conflict had not spread widely yet.

"The weekend showed the armed conflict remains limited to Israel and Gaza -- in that light, crude looked overbought," Vandana Hari, of Vanda Insights, said.

Crude will "likely continue sliding until the next risk event".

Equity markets struggled at the open to build on Friday's rally in Asia, but some reversed course in the afternoon or pared their losses.

Tokyo sank one percent, while Sydney, Jakarta and Wellington were also in the red.

However, Shanghai, Seoul, Mumbai, Singapore, Taipei and Bangkok rose. Hong Kong was marginally higher.

London, Paris and Frankfurt rose at the open.