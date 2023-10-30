Open Menu

Crude Slips As Investor Fears Of Mideast Regional War Ease

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Crude slips as investor fears of Mideast regional war ease

Hong Kong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Oil prices fell Monday as traders hoped a region-wide conflict could still be avoided as Israel said its forces killed dozens of Hamas militants in clashes in Gaza.

Equities were mixed ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting this week, with traders fearing it will likely keep interest rates elevated for an extended period as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Crude pared Friday's almost three percent gains as Israel's military continued air and ground operations in Gaza.

Observers said investors had taken some of the pressure off prices since the conflict had not spread widely yet.

"The weekend showed the armed conflict remains limited to Israel and Gaza -- in that light, crude looked overbought," Vandana Hari, of Vanda Insights, said.

Crude will "likely continue sliding until the next risk event".

Equity markets struggled at the open to build on Friday's rally in Asia, but some reversed course in the afternoon or pared their losses.

Tokyo sank one percent, while Sydney, Jakarta and Wellington were also in the red.

However, Shanghai, Seoul, Mumbai, Singapore, Taipei and Bangkok rose. Hong Kong was marginally higher.

London, Paris and Frankfurt rose at the open.

Related Topics

Mumbai Militants Israel Gaza Oil Sydney London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Jakarta Tokyo Wellington Singapore Seoul Taipei Bangkok Market Event Asia

Recent Stories

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

36 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

16 hours ago
Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

16 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

16 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

16 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

17 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

17 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain o ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to King of Bahrain over passing of Noura bint Salm ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World